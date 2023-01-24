TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:
06-08-16-43-47, Star Ball: 9, ASB: 3
(six, eight, sixteen, forty-three, forty-seven; Star Ball: nine; ASB: three)
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday: