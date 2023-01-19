TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:
12-18-24-27-45, Star Ball: 1, ASB: 5
(twelve, eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-seven, forty-five; Star Ball: one; ASB: five)
Estimated jackpot: $34,270,000
Nation
ABC News' Cecilia Vega appointed '60 Minutes' correspondent
Cecilia Vega, more recently ABC's chief White House correspondent, is joining the CBS TV newsmagazine "60 Minutes.''
World
'All Quiet on the Western Front' leads race for BAFTA awards
Visceral German-language war drama "All Quiet on the Western Front" got a field-leading 14 nominations on Thursday for the British Academy Film Awards, with genre-bending comedies "The Banshees of Inisherin" and "Everything Everywhere All at Once" each nominated in 10 categories.
Variety
At Lunar New Year, desserts can be customary or 'cute-ified'
or mochi — cake. It was a tasty tradition of having dessert for breakfast.
Nation
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in set shooting
Actor Alec Baldwin and a weapons specialist will be charged with involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer who was killed on a New Mexico movie set, prosecutors announced Thursday, citing a "criminal disregard for safety."
TV & Media
TV to watch this week: 'Daily Show' makes mistake using big names like Al Franken as substitute hosts
Neal Justin also recommends "'90s Show," Roberta Flack doc and "Bling Empire."