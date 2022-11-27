Tap the bookmark to save this article.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:

01-27-31-46-52, Star Ball: 7, ASB: 3

(one, twenty-seven, thirty-one, forty-six, fifty-two; Star Ball: seven; ASB: three)

Estimated jackpot: $30,590,000