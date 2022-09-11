TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:
19-24-32-33-52, Star Ball: 6, ASB: 2
(nineteen, twenty-four, thirty-two, thirty-three, fifty-two; Star Ball: six; ASB: two)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Sports
Nate Diaz chokes out Tony Ferguson to end chaotic UFC 279
Nate Diaz stopped Tony Ferguson with a guillotine choke early in the fourth round of the hastily arranged main event of UFC 279 on Saturday night.
Sports
Another big day for Williams leads No. 10 USC past Stanford
Caleb Williams stood up and offered one last parting thought: "Fight on! 2-and-0, baby!" His decorated fingernails told a story, too: Stanford's iconic tree mascot on each middle digit.
Variety
AP PHOTOS: At roving fairs, sellers keep bartering tradition
The enterprising sellers move from one small north Indian town to another carrying bags full of colorful wares to sell at local fairs, keeping centuries-old traditions alive when roving fairs were the main vehicle of commerce.
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
Variety
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday: