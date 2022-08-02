TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:
21-24-42-48-51, Star Ball: 10, ASB: 4
(twenty-one, twenty-four, forty-two, forty-eight, fifty-one; Star Ball: ten; ASB: four)
