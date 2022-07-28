TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:
15-23-27-30-44, Star Ball: 5, ASB: 2
(fifteen, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty, forty-four; Star Ball: five; ASB: two)
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
Variety
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Variety
WI Lottery
MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Nation
Tony Dow, big brother Wally on 'Leave it to Beaver,' dies
Tony Dow, who as Wally Cleaver on the sitcom "Leave It to Beaver" helped create the popular and lasting image of the American teenager of the 1950s and 60s, died Wednesday. He was 77.
Nation
Mayim Bialik, Ken Jennings to split 'Jeopardy!' host job
"Jeopardy!" is giving itself two answers to the question of who gets to host the quiz show — Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings.