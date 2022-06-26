TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:
12-28-30-34-39, Star Ball: 6, ASB: 5
(twelve, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-four, thirty-nine; Star Ball: six; ASB: five)
Estimated jackpot: $16,170,000
Pride parades march on with new urgency across US
Pride parades kicked off in New York City and around the country Sunday with glittering confetti, cheering crowds, fluttering rainbow flags and newfound fears about losing freedoms won through decades of activism.
Business
Kenzo designer dazzles Paris with color, preppy styles
Kenzo's designer, Nigo, found his groove for his sophomore collection at the LVMH-owned house, drawing vibrant parallels with house founder Kenzo Takada.
Nation
Grand Canyon won't seek volunteers to kill bison this fall
A bison herd that lives almost exclusively in the northern reaches of Grand Canyon National Park won't be targeted for lethal removal there this fall.
Movies
'Elvis,' 'Top Gun' tie for box-office crown with $30.5M each
Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Presley biopic "Elvis" shook up theaters with an estimated $30.5 million in weekend ticket sales, but — in a box-office rarity — "Elvis" tied "Top Gun: Maverick," which also reported $30.5 million, for No. 1 in theaters.
World
Norway mourns victims of Oslo shooting with memorial service
Norway's prime minister and members of the royal family joined mourners at a memorial service Sunday at Oslo Cathedral for the victims of a shooting attack as the capital held its annual LGBTQ Pride festival.