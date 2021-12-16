TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:
01-09-24-25-47, Star Ball: 1, ASB: 2
(one, nine, twenty-four, twenty-five, forty-seven; Star Ball: one; ASB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $5.07 million
Business
Glamour night for Bosnia migrants presenting fashion brand
For an evening, some migrants in Bosnia were able to escape the hardship of their everyday lives for the glamour of fashion world.
Nation
COVID-19 fears dash hopes for the holiday season — again
Lines again stretch around blocks at some COVID-19 testing sites. Refrigerated mobile morgues are on order, and parts of Europe are re-tightening borders amid a winter spike in coronavirus infections.
Business
Officials: 22 die in Istanbul from bootleg alcohol poisoning
At least 22 people have died in Istanbul and 16 others have been hospitalized and are in serious condition after drinking bootleg alcohol, the local governor's office said Friday, as authorities intensified a crackdown on counterfeit drinks across Turkey ahead of New Year's celebrations.
World
More than 20 feared dead in building fire in Osaka
More than 20 people were feared dead after a fire broke out Friday in a building in Osaka in western Japan, officials said, and police were investigating arson as a possible cause.
Business
Biden acknowledges $2T bill stalled, but vows it will pass
President Joe Biden has all but acknowledged negotiations over his sweeping domestic policy package will likely push into the new year, as he does not yet have the votes in the Senate to lift the roughly $2 trillion bill to passage.