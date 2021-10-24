TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:
13-25-40-46-48, Star Ball: 8, ASB: 5
(thirteen, twenty-five, forty, forty-six, forty-eight; Star Ball: eight; ASB: five)
Estimated jackpot: $3.48 million
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Business
EXPLAINER: What the metaverse is and how it will work
The term "metaverse" seems to be everywhere. Facebook is hiring thousands of engineers in Europe to work on it, while video game companies are outlining their long-term visions for what some consider the next big thing online.
Variety
REVIEW: 'A Year in the Woods,' by Torbjorn Ekelund, translated from the Norwegian by Becky L. Crook
NONFICTION: A Norwegian writer, out of touch with the out-of-doors, spends one night a month camping in the forest.
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
Variety
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Variety
WI Lottery
MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Saturday: