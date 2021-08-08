TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:
02-06-34-38-41, Star Ball: 8, ASB: 5
(two, six, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty-one; Star Ball: eight; ASB: five)
Estimated jackpot: $2.3 million
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Music
Rebooted WE Fest gives Minnesota country fans a defiantly good time
Nostalgia for the old days and strong new acts fueled the country festival's comeback.
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
Variety
WI Lottery
MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Lotto America' game
