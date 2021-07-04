TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:
07-10-34-48-52, Star Ball: 1, ASB: 2
(seven, ten, thirty-four, forty-eight, fifty-two; Star Ball: one; ASB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $7.74 million
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Nation
NYC honors essential workers at parade up Canyon of Heroes
Essential workers who helped New York City through the COVID-19 pandemic are being honored Wednesday with a parade up Broadway, a celebration of flying paper and floats that's been used to fete returning soldiers, astronauts and championship sports teams in the past.
Business
American Airlines saw big jump in travel over July 4 weekend
American Airlines says it carried nearly three times as many passengers over the July 4 weekend than it did over the holiday last year, the latest sign that travel — at least within the United States — is continuing to rebound from pandemic lows of 2020.
Business
The Latest: Indonesia faces virus surge, shortage of oxygen
Indonesia is facing a coronavirus surge as hospitals grapple with soaring cases amid widespread shortages of oxygen.
Variety
Have a seat: Patio furniture shortage tells US economic tale
People used to go to Valley View Farms to buy five tomato plants and end up with $5,000 in patio furniture.
Business
Companies navigate tensions over office reopening plans
Last year, companies around the U.S. scrambled to figure out how to shut down their offices and set up their employees for remote work as the COVID-19 virus suddenly bore down on the world.