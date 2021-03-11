TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:
04-15-31-36-39, Star Ball: 6, ASB: 2
(four, fifteen, thirty-one, thirty-six, thirty-nine; Star Ball: six; ASB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $3.57 million
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Business
The Latest: South Korea extends social distancing measures
SEOUL, South Korea -- South Korea is extending its current measures on social distancing for at least another two weeks as it struggles to slow coronavirus infections in the greater capital area.
Politics
Transcript: President Joe Biden on the coronavirus pandemic
Transcript of President Joe Biden's speech Thursday, March 11, 2021, on the coronavirus pandemic, as provided by CQ:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Northstar Cash' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:
Variety
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Variety
Tiny drone swooping through Minneapolis bowling alley blows up the Internet
Viral video at Bryant Lake Bowl by Twin Cities filmmakers has been viewed more than 2.8 million times