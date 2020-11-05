TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:
11-12-32-49-50, Star Ball: 4, ASB: 2
(eleven, twelve, thirty-two, forty-nine, fifty; Star Ball: four; ASB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $3.05 million
