TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:
05-06-24-29-40, Star Ball: 9, ASB: 2
(five, six, twenty-four, twenty-nine, forty; Star Ball: nine; ASB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $3 million
