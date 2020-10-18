TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:
11-12-19-35-43, Star Ball: 2, ASB: 2
(eleven, twelve, nineteen, thirty-five, forty-three; Star Ball: two; ASB: two)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:06-10-31-37-44, Powerball: 23, Power Play: 2(six, ten, thirty-one, thirty-seven, forty-four; Powerball:…
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:6-8-5(six, eight, five)11-12-19-35-43, Star Ball: 2, ASB: 2(eleven, twelve, nineteen, thirty-five, forty-three; Star Ball: two; ASB: two)Estimated jackpot:…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:09-11-17-18-20(nine, eleven, seventeen, eighteen, twenty)Estimated jackpot: $10,000¶ Maximum…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Megabucks' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Megabucks" game were:12-18-22-24-27-29(twelve, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-seven, twenty-nine)Estimated jackpot: $1 million
Nation
How Sturgis might have spread coronavirus across the Upper Midwest
Experts say they will never be able to determine how many cases exactly originated at the 10-day motorcycle rally.