TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:
02-10-19-26-31, Star Ball: 8, ASB: 2
(two, ten, nineteen, twenty-six, thirty-one; Star Ball: eight; ASB: two)
