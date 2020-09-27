TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:
11-12-18-24-51, Star Ball: 1, ASB: 5
(eleven, twelve, eighteen, twenty-four, fifty-one; Star Ball: one; ASB: five)
Estimated jackpot: $2.5 million
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
AP Explains: What's next for Trump's Supreme Court pick?
President Donald Trump has chosen Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg, sending the nomination to the Senate with hopes of a quick confirmation fewer than 40 days before the presidential election.
National
How it happened: From law professor to high court in 4 years
Four years ago, Amy Coney Barrett was a little-known law professor in Indiana. Within weeks, she is likely to be the newest associate justice on the U.S. Supreme Court.
National
Trump caps judiciary remake with choice of Barrett for court
President Donald Trump has nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, capping a dramatic reshaping of the federal judiciary that will resonate for a generation and that he hopes will provide a needed boost to his reelection effort.
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:4-2-4(four, two, four)11-12-18-24-51, Star Ball: 1, ASB: 5(eleven, twelve, eighteen, twenty-four, fifty-one; Star Ball: one; ASB: five)Estimated jackpot:…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Lotto America' game
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:11-12-18-24-51, Star Ball: 1, ASB: 5(eleven, twelve, eighteen, twenty-four, fifty-one;…