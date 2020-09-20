TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:
15-34-35-43-52, Star Ball: 4, ASB: 4
(fifteen, thirty-four, thirty-five, forty-three, fifty-two; Star Ball: four; ASB: four)
More from Star Tribune
Politics Trump's praise of Robert E. Lee gets pushback from Minnesotans proud of state's role at Gettysburg
More from Star Tribune
Politics Trump's praise of Robert E. Lee gets pushback from Minnesotans proud of state's role at Gettysburg
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Today in History
Today in HistoryToday is Sunday, Sept. 20, the 264th day of 2020. There are 102 days left in the year.Today's Highlight in History:On Sept. 20,…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:13-16-18-26-31(thirteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-six, thirty-one)Estimated jackpot: $10,000¶ Maximum…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Megabucks' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Megabucks" game were:06-22-24-28-33-45(six, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-three, forty-five)Estimated jackpot: $1 million
Nation
Oregon rain brings new threat after fires: Landslides
Heavy rains could create torrents of mud and dead tree limbs that could come down slopes and sweep into communities, with devastating effect.
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:5-6-6(five, six, six)15-34-35-43-52, Star Ball: 4, ASB: 4(fifteen, thirty-four, thirty-five, forty-three, fifty-two; Star Ball: four; ASB: four)Estimated jackpot:…