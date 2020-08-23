TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:
01-33-45-48-49, Star Ball: 5, ASB: 4
(one, thirty-three, forty-five, forty-eight, forty-nine; Star Ball: five; ASB: four)
Estimated jackpot: $2 million
