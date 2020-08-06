TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:
06-23-26-29-43, Star Ball: 3, ASB: 2
(six, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-nine, forty-three; Star Ball: three; ASB: two)
More From Nation
National
Seeking refuge in US, children fleeing danger are expelled
When officers led them out of a detention facility near the U.S.-Mexico border and onto a bus last month, the 12-year-old from Honduras and his 9-year-old sister believed they were going to a shelter so they could be reunited with their mother in the Midwest.
Nation
Today in History
Today in HistoryToday is Thursday, Aug. 6, the 219th day of 2020. There are 147 days left in the year.Today's Highlight in History: On August…
Variety
Subject of 'Audrie & Daisy' documentary dies by suicide
An advocate for sexual abuse victims who became the subject of a Netflix documentary after alleging she was sexually assaulted at age 14 in Missouri has died by suicide, according to her mother and a co-worker.
National
Seattle City Council takes steps to cut police officers
The Seattle City Council in a preliminary vote decided unanimously Wednesday to reduce the police department by up to 100 officers through layoffs and attrition — a move pushed by demonstrators who have marched in the city following George Floyd's killing in Minneapolis.
National
Lawyer: Michael Cohen has offer to be a political consultant
President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer has been offered work as a consultant and to make media appearances for a political action committee, his lawyer said Wednesday.