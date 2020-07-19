TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:
23-34-44-47-48, Star Ball: 1, ASB: 5
(twenty-three, thirty-four, forty-four, forty-seven, forty-eight; Star Ball: one; ASB: five)
Estimated jackpot: $3.5 million
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Fires set, fences moved: Police call Portland protest a riot
Protesters broke into a building, set it on fire and started dumpster fires late Saturday night in Oregon's largest city, police said, as demonstrations that have been taking place since the death of George Floyd intensified for another night in Portland.
Variety
The Latest: India records biggest 1-day surge of near 39,000
A record 24-hour surge of 38,902 new cases has taken India's coronavirus total to 1,077,618.
National
Oregon sues feds over Portland protests as unrest continues
Oregon's attorney general is seeking an order to stop federal agents from arresting people in Portland as the city continues to be convulsed by nightly protests that have gone on for seven weeks and have now pitted local officials against the Trump administration.
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:0-1-7(zero, one, seven)23-34-44-47-48, Star Ball: 1, ASB: 5(twenty-three, thirty-four, forty-four, forty-seven, forty-eight; Star Ball: one; ASB: five)Estimated jackpot:…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Lotto America' game
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:23-34-44-47-48, Star Ball: 1, ASB: 5(twenty-three, thirty-four, forty-four, forty-seven, forty-eight;…