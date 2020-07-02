TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:
04-22-24-30-35, Star Ball: 7, ASB: 4
(four, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-five; Star Ball: seven; ASB: four)
Nation
