TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:
03-16-26-29-40, Star Ball: 8, ASB: 2
(three, sixteen, twenty-six, twenty-nine, forty; Star Ball: eight; ASB: two)
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:2-6-9(two, six, nine)03-16-26-29-40, Star Ball: 8, ASB: 2(three, sixteen, twenty-six, twenty-nine, forty; Star Ball: eight; ASB: two)Estimated jackpot:…
