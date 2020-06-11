TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:
13-16-33-38-52, Star Ball: 7, ASB: 4
(thirteen, sixteen, thirty-three, thirty-eight, fifty-two; Star Ball: seven; ASB: four)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Police: Man carrying 3 explosives arrested at NY hosptial
A man who was dressed in tactical gear was found with three explosive device in his backpack at a Long Island hospital and has been arrested on weapons and drug charges, police said Wednesday.
Variety
Amazon bans police use of its face recognition for a year
Amazon banned police use of its face-recognition technology for a year, making it the latest tech giant to step back from law-enforcement use of systems that have faced criticism for incorrectly identifying people with darker skin.
Nation
Jefferson Davis statue torn down in Richmond, Virginia
A statue of Jefferson Davis was torn down along Richmond, Virginia's famed Monument Avenue on Wednesday night.
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:5-9-1(five, nine, one)09-19-23-42-47(nine, nineteen, twenty-three, forty-two, forty-seven)Estimated jackpot: $185,00013-16-33-38-52, Star Ball: 7, ASB: 4(thirteen, sixteen, thirty-three, thirty-eight, fifty-two;…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Lotto America' game
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:13-16-33-38-52, Star Ball: 7, ASB: 4(thirteen, sixteen, thirty-three, thirty-eight, fifty-two;…