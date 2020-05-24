TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:
29-38-39-49-50, Star Ball: 5, ASB: 4
(twenty-nine, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-nine, fifty; Star Ball: five; ASB: four)
