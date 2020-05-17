TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:
08-14-25-29-49, Star Ball: 8, ASB: 5
(eight, fourteen, twenty-five, twenty-nine, forty-nine; Star Ball: eight; ASB: five)
Estimated jackpot: $2.6 million
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:9-1-0(nine, one, zero)08-14-25-29-49, Star Ball: 8, ASB: 5(eight, fourteen, twenty-five, twenty-nine, forty-nine; Star Ball: eight; ASB: five)Estimated jackpot:…
