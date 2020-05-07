TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:
18-25-31-35-42, Star Ball: 9, ASB: 3
(eighteen, twenty-five, thirty-one, thirty-five, forty-two; Star Ball: nine; ASB: three)
