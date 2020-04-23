TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:
11-12-16-41-42, Star Ball: 9, ASB: 5
(eleven, twelve, sixteen, forty-one, forty-two; Star Ball: nine; ASB: five)
National
Biden's ties to Obama could hamper appeal to Latino voters
Joe Biden's tenure as Barack Obama's vice president is complicating his efforts to deepen ties with Latinos who could be critical to winning the White House.
National
DeVos excludes DACA recipients, foreign students from grants
The Trump administration is barring most international students and all students who entered the U.S. illegally from receiving emergency college grants approved by Congress as…
National
VA medical facilities struggle to cope with coronavirus
As she treated patient after patient infected with the coronavirus at a Veterans Affairs medical center in New York City, Heather Espinal saw stark warning signs.
Variety
History, geography scores dip on Nation's Report Card
The latest Nation's Report Card gives eighth-grade students unsatisfactory marks in U.S. history, geography and civics.The assessments, given for the first time digitally on tablets…
National
Trump 'disagreed strongly' with Georgia's reopening plan
President Donald Trump said he "disagreed strongly" with the decision by Georgia's Republican governor to reopen salons, gyms and other nonessential businesses that had been shuttered to contain the coronavirus, saying, "It's just too soon."