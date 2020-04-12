TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:
11-22-32-34-41, Star Ball: 3, ASB: 2
(eleven, twenty-two, thirty-two, thirty-four, forty-one; Star Ball: three; ASB: two)
Church displaced by virus moves Easter service to beat storm
When Pastor Matt McGarity looked out at his Clover, South Carolina, congregation, he saw a view unlike anything he'd seen before. The familiar faces of his flock were blurred behind vehicle windshields, with the exception a few children sticking their heads out of sunroofs. Some held onto dogs while others sat listening to the Easter service in their Sunday best — on a Saturday evening.
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:9-4-7(nine, four, seven)11-22-32-34-41, Star Ball: 3, ASB: 2(eleven, twenty-two, thirty-two, thirty-four, forty-one; Star Ball: three; ASB: two)Estimated jackpot:…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:22-29-30-42-47, Powerball: 17, Power Play: 3(twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty, forty-two, forty-seven; Powerball:…
National
Kansas' high court rules for governor on religious services
The Kansas Supreme Court ruled Saturday that a Republican-dominated legislative panel exceeded its authority when it tried to overturn the Democratic governor's executive order banning religious and funeral services of more than 10 people during the coronavirus pandemic.
National
Lives Lost: Milwaukee police leader ensured racial equality
Lenard "Lenny" Wells didn't just put on a badge and grind through his police work. He mentored generations of officers and community activists who went on to become police leaders and lawmakers. He helped ensure African Americans had equal access to promotions in the desegregated Milwaukee Police Department.