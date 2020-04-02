TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:
14-16-28-29-52, Star Ball: 7, ASB: 2
(fourteen, sixteen, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, fifty-two; Star Ball: seven; ASB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $9.01 million
Virus spreads through South Dakota family's close ties
After South Dakota lawmaker Bob Glanzer became one of the first people in the state to be sickened by the coronavirus from an unknown source, his hometown of Huron acted quickly to try to blunt the infection rate, but officials couldn't stop the disease from spreading among his extended family.
Nation
What to do when the coronavirus crisis delays your wedding
Couples are often told to prepare for anything when it comes to their wedding, but a global pandemic isn't typically something to consider.Now that most…
Music
What you need to know today about the virus outbreak
doubling a record high set just one week earlier — a sign that layoffs are accelerating in the midst of the coronavirus.
Books
'Lost Children' author: Writers must 'document' pandemic
Cooped up at her Bronx home with her daughter and a niece because of the coronavirus pandemic, Mexican writer Valeria Luiselli says she has lowered the "volume and speed" of her life. She is arranging books in alphabetical order, planting legumes on her balcony and listening to old recordings from Argentinian author Julio Cortázar.
National
The Latest: Dairy plants dumping unused milk as demand dries
The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with…