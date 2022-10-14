MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:
05-35-40-42-46
(five, thirty-five, forty, forty-two, forty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $160,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Nation
California governor blocks Charles Manson follower's parole
California's governor blocked the parole of Charles Manson follower Patricia Krenwinkel on Friday, more than five decades after she scrawled "Helter Skelter" on a wall using the blood of one of their victims.
Nation
5 years on, key #MeToo voices take stock of the movement
#MeToo — galvanized a broad social movement.
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Gopher 5' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:
Variety
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Pick 3" game were: