MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:
07-15-37-38-46
(seven, fifteen, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
St. Cloud Survivor wants to know what will happen to abusive St. Cloud priest once he's out of prison
More from Star Tribune
St. Cloud Survivor wants to know what will happen to abusive St. Cloud priest once he's out of prison
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Nation
Amid rising seas, Atlantic City has no plans for retreat
Some cities around the world are pulling back from shorelines, as rising seas from climate change increase flooding. But so far, retreat appears out of the question for Atlantic City, New Jersey.
Business
NBC reporter's comment about Fetterman draws criticism
An NBC News correspondent who interviewed Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman says an on-air remark she made about him having difficulty following part of their conversation should not be seen as a commentary on his fitness for office after he suffered a stroke.
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Gopher 5' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:
Variety
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Politics
US, Mexico plan Ukraine-type relief for Venezuela migrants
The Biden administration agreed to accept up to 24,000 Venezuelan migrants at U.S. airports, similar to how Ukrainians have been admitted since Russia's invasion, while Mexico has agreed to take back Venezuelans who come to the U.S. illegally over land, the U.S. and Mexico said Wednesday.