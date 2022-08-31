MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:
05-10-12-17-23
(five, ten, twelve, seventeen, twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $130,000
