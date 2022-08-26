MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:
12-30-32-36-47
(twelve, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-six, forty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
World
Artist Ai Weiwei warns against hubris in 'troublesome' times
Chinese dissident and artist Ai Weiwei warns against hubris in what he calls "such a troublesome time" with his first glass sculpture, made on the Venetian island of Murano, with the foreboding subtitle: "Memento Mori," Latin for "Remember You Must Die."
Variety
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Gopher 5' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Pick 3" game were:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'NORTH5' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "NORTH5" game were: