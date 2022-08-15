MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:
07-11-33-40-43
(seven, eleven, thirty-three, forty, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $480,000
Music
Minnesota piano giant Butch Thompson dies at 78
A distinguished musician and historian of traditional New Orleans jazz, he performed around the world.
Variety
Variety
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:
Nation
R. Kelly jury selection focuses on 2019 documentary
Jury selection in R. Kelly's federal trial on charges that he rigged his 2008 state child pornography trial began Monday with the judge and attorneys quickly focusing on whether would-be jurors watched a 2019 documentary about sex abuse allegations against the R&B singer.
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Pick 3" game were: