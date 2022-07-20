MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:
08-10-17-22-25
(eight, ten, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $140,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Nation
Discovery's 'Shark Week' hopes to enchant and thrill viewers
If you think you're safe avoiding sharks by simply staying out of the water, think again.
World
Court closes restraining order case against Ricky Martin
A Puerto Rico court "archived" a restraining order issued against superstar Ricky Martin, meaning the case was closed, a judicial spokesperson said Thursday.
Business
American Airlines earns $476 million on record revenue in 2Q
American Airlines earned $476 million in the second quarter on record revenue from summer travelers and said Thursday that it expects to remain profitable in the third quarter.
Business
Philadelphia 76ers look to build new $1.3 billion arena
The Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday announced plans to take the first steps toward building a privately-funded $1.3 billion sports and entertainment arena.
Variety
Beloved monarch butterflies now listed as endangered
The monarch butterfly fluttered a step closer to extinction Thursday, as scientists put the iconic orange-and-black insect on the endangered list because of its fast dwindling numbers.