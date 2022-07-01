MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:
03-05-18-23-29
(three, five, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $680,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Wolves Reusse: Why fret about Wolves trading their future for Rudy Gobert? Start with Danny Ainge ...
More from Star Tribune
Wolves Reusse: Why fret about Wolves trading their future for Rudy Gobert? Start with Danny Ainge ...
More from Star Tribune
Wolves Reusse: Why fret about Wolves trading their future for Rudy Gobert? Start with Danny Ainge ...
More from Star Tribune
Wolves Reusse: Why fret about Wolves trading their future for Rudy Gobert? Start with Danny Ainge ...
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Gopher 5' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:
World
Rock star Randy Bachman reunited with beloved stolen guitar
Canadian rock legend Randy Bachman's long search came to an end Friday when he was reunited in Tokyo with a cherished guitar 45 years after it was stolen from a Toronto hotel.
Business
After two pandemic years, a summer travel bounce — and chaos
At a tourism conference in Phuket last month, Thailand's prime minister looked out at attendees and posed a question with a predictable answer.
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 3' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were: