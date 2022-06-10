MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:
05-07-13-14-17
(five, seven, thirteen, fourteen, seventeen)
Estimated jackpot: $280,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Gopher 5' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 3' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'NORTH5' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "NORTH5" game were:
Nation
They Might Be Giants singer-guitarist injured in NYC crash
They Might Be Giants singer-guitarist John Flansburgh was seriously injured in a car crash this week while being driven home from the alternative rock band's first gig on a pandemic-delayed tour, prompting the postponement of shows at least until late August.