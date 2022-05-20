MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:
01-16-24-35-44
(one, sixteen, twenty-four, thirty-five, forty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
