MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:
01-09-12-39-47
(one, nine, twelve, thirty-nine, forty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $675,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Barbra Streisand, Lea Salonga, more mourn Stephen Sondheim
Tributes quickly flooded social media following the death of Stephen Sondheim as performers and writers alike saluted a giant of the theater:
Business
Will flight restrictions help as new virus variant emerges?
A new coronavirus variant identified in southern Africa is leading to a new round of travel restrictions just as many had finally begun to ease.
Nation
Police chief: 3 shot in fight at North Carolina mall
Three people were shot and wounded Friday during an apparent fight between two groups at a North Carolina mall crowded with shoppers on the day after Thanksgiving, the police chief said.
Variety
Towering musical theater master Stephen Sondheim dies at 91
Stephen Sondheim, the songwriter who reshaped the American musical theater in the second half of the 20th century with his intelligent, intricately rhymed lyrics, his use of evocative melodies and his willingness to tackle unusual subjects, has died. He was 91.
Variety
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday: