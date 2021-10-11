MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:
06-15-19-35-45
(six, fifteen, nineteen, thirty-five, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
