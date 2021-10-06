MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:
07-08-19-22-43
(seven, eight, nineteen, twenty-two, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Business
Los Angeles OKs one of strictest US vaccination mandates
Los Angeles leaders on Wednesday approved one of the nation's strictest vaccine mandates — a sweeping measure that requires the shots for everyone entering bars, restaurants, nail salons, gyms or even a Lakers game.
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Gopher 5' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:
Variety
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Business
Facebook exec: We do not prioritize engagement over safety
Monika Bickert, Facebook's head of global policy management, said the reason Facebook researches teen well-being on Instagram is so that the company can build better products and features to support them.
Business
Instagram and teens: How to keep your kids safe
For many parents, revelations this week from whistleblower Frances Haugen showing internal Facebook studies of the harms of Instagram for teenagers only intensified concerns about the popular photo sharing app.