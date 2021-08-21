MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:
03-13-16-20-30
(three, thirteen, sixteen, twenty, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $140,000
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin; Surgeon General Vivek Murthy.
Country singer, 'Harper Valley PTA' writer Tom T. Hall dies
Tom T. Hall, the singer-songwriter who composed "Harper Valley P.T.A." and sang about life's simple joys as country music's consummate blue collar bard, has died. He was 85.
Marley Kaul, Bemidji State art professor, dies at 82
When artist Marley Kaul wasn't in his garden, he was behind the easel, painting. But sometimes art and life would collide on the philosophical…
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:
Winning numbers drawn in 'Gopher 5' game
