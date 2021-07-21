MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:
06-08-10-14-36
(six, eight, ten, fourteen, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $185,000
TV viewers will experience an Olympics like no other
When U.S. athletes win medals, NBC hopes to connect them immediately via satellite with family members and friends.
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Nation
Radio host Larry Elder wins fight to enter California recall
A California judge on Wednesday cleared the way for conservative talk radio host Larry Elder to join the field of candidates for an upcoming recall election aimed at removing Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom from office.
Local
Waite Park theater company brings Cinderella to life at ampitheater
GREAT Theatre's production staged at city's new amphitheater.
Nation
Federal judges block transgender restrictions in 2 states
Federal judges on Wednesday temporarily blocked an Arkansas law banning gender confirming treatments for transgender youth and a West Virginia ban on trans athletes in women's sports, two major victories for LGBTQ advocates against a wave of restrictions approved by Republican legislators.