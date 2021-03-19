MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:
04-25-34-44-45
(four, twenty-five, thirty-four, forty-four, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $560,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
World
UN says no international staff left in North Korea
A U.N. spokesman said the world body in North Korea has been left with no international staff, who are now working remotely.
Variety
A New Year in Iran, but the country's crises remain the same
The Persian New Year, Nowruz, begins on the first day of spring and celebrates all things new. But as families across Iran hurried to greet the fresh start — eating copious crisp herbs, scrubbing their homes and buying new clothes — it was clear just how little the country had changed.
Local
Wisconsin vaccine hunters share how to get a COVID vaccine
Robin Davis was thrilled to learn that Wisconsin deemed her family eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations starting March 1. That offered hope that she and her children could soon safely venture outside their Milwaukee home.
Nation
Spa shootings could be first test of Georgia hate crimes law
The murder case against a white man charged with shooting and killing six women of Asian descent and two other people at Atlanta-area massage businesses this week could become the first big test for Georgia's new hate crimes law.
World
Critics of Brazil's president being targeted by security law
Police in Brazil are starting to employ a dictatorship-era national security law against critics of President Jair Bolsonaro, while lawyers and activists rally to provide them with legal help and accuse the government of trying to silence dissent.