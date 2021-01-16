MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:
01-04-10-19-23
(one, four, ten, nineteen, twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $345,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
WI Lottery
MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
Business
Asian shares mostly lower, China gains on GDP rebound
Shares fell Monday across most of Asia following a retreat on Wall Street, but benchmarks in Hong Kong and Shanghai rose after data showed the Chinese economy grew a solid 2.3% in 2020.
Sports
76ers-Thunder called off as virus concerns still trouble NBA
Another NBA game was called off Sunday because of coronavirus concerns, and the Memphis Grizzlies said center Jonas Valanciunas will not play Monday because of the league's health and safety protocols.
Business
China economy grows in 2020 as rebound from virus gains
China eked out 2.3% economic growth in 2020, likely becoming the only major economy to expand as shops and factories reopened relatively early from a shutdown to fight the coronavirus while the United States, Japan and Europe struggled with disease flare-ups.