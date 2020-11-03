MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:
02-22-32-35-44
(two, twenty-two, thirty-two, thirty-five, forty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $895,000
