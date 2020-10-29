MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:
22-28-29-35-45
(twenty-two, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-five, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $745,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Hurricane Zeta hits Louisiana with flooding, power outages
Hurricane Zeta slammed into storm-weary Louisiana on Wednesday, pelting the New Orleans metro area with rain and howling winds that ripped apart buildings, knocked out power to thousands and threatened to push up to 9 feet of sea water inland in a Gulf Coast region already pounded by multiple storms this year.
Business
Feds release details about deadly skydiving crash in Hawaii
Federal officials released documents Wednesday that provide details about one of the deadliest civil aviation accidents of the past decade, including testimony from people who had varying accounts of the crash pilot's flight habits.
National
The Latest: Winfrey boosts Biden at get-out-the-vote event
The Latest on the presidential campaign (all times local):
National
Supreme Court leaves NC absentee ballot deadline at Nov. 12
The Supreme Court will allow absentee ballots in North Carolina to be received and counted up to nine days after Election Day, in a win for Democrats.
National
Developer tied to Texas AG accused judge, others of fraud
An Austin real estate developer at the center of recent allegations against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton asked for an investigation into his uncorroborated claims that other businessmen have an elaborate conspiracy to steal $200 million worth of his properties with the help of a federal judge.