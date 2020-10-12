MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:
10-12-28-40-44
(ten, twelve, twenty-eight, forty, forty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $360,000
