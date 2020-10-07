MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:
18-31-34-38-39
(eighteen, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-eight, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $295,000
